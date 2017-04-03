Naperville chooses 3 returning members, 1 newcomer for council
Voters re-elected incumbents Judith Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John "Johnny" Krummen and also chose newcomer Benny White from a field of eight candidates seeking four 4-year seats. Brodhead led all vote-getters with 6,760 in unofficial final totals with all 126 precincts in DuPage and Will counties reporting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|4 min
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Where do drunks go to watch results come in?
|2 hr
|Claar supporter
|6
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|7 hr
|Nyssa Meloy
|358
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|14 hr
|Failures
|13
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|Tue
|Stop crying
|8
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Pam
|11
|CAT shutting down
|Tue
|Bulldozer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC