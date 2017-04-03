Naperville chooses 3 returning member...

Naperville chooses 3 returning members, 1 newcomer for council

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Voters re-elected incumbents Judith Brodhead, Kevin Coyne and John "Johnny" Krummen and also chose newcomer Benny White from a field of eight candidates seeking four 4-year seats. Brodhead led all vote-getters with 6,760 in unofficial final totals with all 126 precincts in DuPage and Will counties reporting.

