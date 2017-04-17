Naperville Chamber to honor Four Under 40

The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Four Under 40 Achievement Awards to recognize four young professionals in the Naperville community who demonstrate excellence in Leadership in Community, Leadership in Business, Excellence in Career and Life Balance. The awards will be given during the general membership luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the Hilton Lisle/Naperville, 3003 Corporate West Drive, Lisle.

