Naperville CAPS honoring top cops
The Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety board is accepting nominations from the community recognizing Naperville Police Department personnel for outstanding service. Nominations are due by Friday, April 14, and can be submitted by visiting www.napervillecaps.com or emailing [email protected]
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|32 min
|Frogface Kate
|3
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|2 hr
|GreyWolf
|12
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|7 hr
|Stop crying
|8
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|10 hr
|Pam
|11
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Kara Reis
|356
|CAT shutting down
|10 hr
|Bulldozer
|1
|Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac...
|Mon
|FireyFellow44
|4
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC