Naperville CAPS honoring top cops

The Naperville Citizens Appreciate Public Safety board is accepting nominations from the community recognizing Naperville Police Department personnel for outstanding service. Nominations are due by Friday, April 14, and can be submitted by visiting www.napervillecaps.com or emailing [email protected]

