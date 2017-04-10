Naperville adult day center still ope...

Naperville adult day center still open, still struggling

23 hrs ago

A Naperville adult care center that was struggling late last year to remain open in the wake of absent state payments is still providing day services for seniors -- and still concerned about its financial future. Ecumenical Adult Care of Naperville raised roughly $20,000 during a donation drive in December, which Executive Director Laura Milligan says is enough to keep its facility at 305 W. Jackson Ave. open through June.

Naperville, IL

