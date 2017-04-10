Naperville adult day center still open, still struggling
A Naperville adult care center that was struggling late last year to remain open in the wake of absent state payments is still providing day services for seniors -- and still concerned about its financial future. Ecumenical Adult Care of Naperville raised roughly $20,000 during a donation drive in December, which Executive Director Laura Milligan says is enough to keep its facility at 305 W. Jackson Ave. open through June.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Joana Rogers
|363
|Gangs (May '08)
|Tue
|all is fair
|26
|Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15)
|Tue
|The whole town is...
|1,598
|NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16)
|Mon
|The whole town is...
|30
|Jodi's barbershop
|Apr 10
|Informer
|1
|Rhs baseball freshman
|Apr 10
|Baseball fan
|1
|Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08)
|Apr 9
|robert higgins
|8
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC