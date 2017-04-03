Medical office expansion clears parking hurdle in Naperville
A medical office in Naperville is cleared to nearly double its space despite putting some parking spaces closer than required by code to a major road. DuPage Medical Group gained city council permission to build a 21,000-square-foot addition to the 26,000-square-foot office it has operated since 2007 at 808 Rickert Drive, just south of Ogden Avenue.
