Man gets 6 years for touching women's feet at North Central, Warrenville libraries

38 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

An Aurora man with a history of arrests for approaching women in libraries and touching their bare feet with his bare foot was sentenced to six years in prison for incidents in 2015 and 2016. A DuPage County judge sentenced Omar A. Carlton, 45, to consecutive three-year terms for aggravated battery for accosting a woman at the Warrenville Public Library and four others at the North Central College library in Naperville.

