Lake Zurich residents' credit scores

Lake Zurich residents' credit scores

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Daily Herald

Village of Lake Zurich officials are touting a survey showing residents rank highly nationwide when it comes to credit ratings. In a news release, the village noted a just-released WalletHub report showing Lake Zurich ranked 152nd of 2,534 U.S. towns for average credit scores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac... 2 hr FireyFellow44 4
News J.B. Pritzker gets involved in Bolingbrook mayo... 10 hr Stop crying 2
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Katie Sturtz 355
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... Sun Eat more pork 5
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Sat cc il 9
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Mar 31 Vote Claar to Riches 43
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mar 30 Vote Claar to Riches 41
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,389 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC