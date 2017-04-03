Lake Zurich residents' credit scores
Village of Lake Zurich officials are touting a survey showing residents rank highly nationwide when it comes to credit ratings. In a news release, the village noted a just-released WalletHub report showing Lake Zurich ranked 152nd of 2,534 U.S. towns for average credit scores.
