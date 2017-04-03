Kukec's People: Elgin chiropractic do...

Kukec's People: Elgin chiropractic doctor also record-setting weightlifter

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Thomas Mitchell, a lifetime weightlifter and clinic director at Chicago Institute for Health and Wellness in Elgin, recently broke both the American and world powerlifting records in the 198-pound weight class, equipped bench press division at the recent American Drug-Free Powerlifting Federation Competition. Thomas Mitchell started weightlifting when he was in high school so he could get stronger for football.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15) 3 hr den 1,593
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Sun robert higgins 8
He gone Apr 7 Go Cubs 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) Apr 7 Maddy Harris 361
News Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne... Apr 6 Frogface Kate 18
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Apr 6 Jackie 44
Where do drunks go to watch results come in? Apr 6 Change is coming 9
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Dupage County was issued at April 10 at 1:56PM CDT

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,462 • Total comments across all topics: 280,193,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC