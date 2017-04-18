Knoch Park Central Maintenance Facili...

Knoch Park Central Maintenance Facility Construction on Track for June Opening

Monday Read more: Daily Herald

Surrounded by the green fields of Knoch Park, the Naperville Park District's new Central Maintenance Facility is taking shape, with a June opening in sight. Designed with a barn motif, the building is being constructed on the site of the former Barn Recreation Center and the Park District maintenance shed, which was located behind the Barn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Naperville, IL

