Judge vacates conviction of Naperville man for '95 arson murder of mother-in-law
A DuPage County judge on Thursday morning vacated the conviction of a man found guilty two decades ago of the arson murder of his mother-in-law in Naperville. William Amor, 60, has been serving a 45-year prison term for the 1995 murder of Marianne Miceli, who died in a fire at the Naperville condominium she shared with Amor and her daughter, who was married to Amor.
