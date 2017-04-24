Indian Community Outreach Unveils Pla...

Indian Community Outreach Unveils Plan for Grand India Day Celebration in Naperville

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Vinod Vasisth, Neeta Bhushan, Consul General of India, Mayor Steve Chirico, Swetal Patel, Krishna Bansal, Girish Kapur, Vasavi Chakka and Viral ShahSuresh Bodiwala Chicago, IL: Indian Community Outreach hosted a musical banquet to unveil the plans for 2017 India Day to celebrate 70 years of India's Independence Day. The event was attended by over 200 people including Naperville Mayor, Steve Chirico, Consul General of India, Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr Tracey Stone7125 371
Naperville the Capitol of Liquor 5 hr Go Cubs 6
Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08) 10 hr BMM 37
Thug Mon Go Cubs 3
News Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07) Sun RECENTLY RELEASED 4
Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey Apr 21 Keep drinking boys 2
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Apr 20 Aunt Mary 102
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,540 • Total comments across all topics: 280,552,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC