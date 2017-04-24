Indian Community Outreach Unveils Plan for Grand India Day Celebration in Naperville
Vinod Vasisth, Neeta Bhushan, Consul General of India, Mayor Steve Chirico, Swetal Patel, Krishna Bansal, Girish Kapur, Vasavi Chakka and Viral ShahSuresh Bodiwala Chicago, IL: Indian Community Outreach hosted a musical banquet to unveil the plans for 2017 India Day to celebrate 70 years of India's Independence Day. The event was attended by over 200 people including Naperville Mayor, Steve Chirico, Consul General of India, Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Tracey Stone7125
|371
|Naperville the Capitol of Liquor
|5 hr
|Go Cubs
|6
|Review: M C Property Management (Aug '08)
|10 hr
|BMM
|37
|Thug
|Mon
|Go Cubs
|3
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Sun
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey
|Apr 21
|Keep drinking boys
|2
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Apr 20
|Aunt Mary
|102
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC