How Democrats took 6 seats in Naperville Township

Democrats won six of eight seats governing the typically Republican Naperville Township, leaving the freshly elected leaders and their GOP opponents all a bit shocked. Naperville Township offices long have been a Republican stronghold, with the GOP filling all four trustee seats as well as the posts of supervisor, assessor, clerk and highway commissioner.

