Greene Valley overlook opens in May with views of hawks, Chicago
Visitors to the scenic overlook at Greene Valley Forest Preserve in Naperville can fly gliders, birdwatch or enjoy the view. The view from atop the 190-foot-high scenic overlook at Greene Valley Forest Preserve offers a view of the Chicago skyline.
