GEE Group Inc (JOB) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "GEE Group Inc. is a provider of professional staffing services and solutions. GEE Group Inc., formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc., is based in Naperville, Illinois.
