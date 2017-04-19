Gambling-parlor robbery under investi...

Gambling-parlor robbery under investigation

Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said preliminary reports are that a man armed with a gun entered Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, 12 E. Green St., C, near the intersection with Neil Street, just before 1 p.m. The robber was described as a thin black man; about 17 to 20 years old; about 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 145 pounds; and wearing a blask mask that covered the bottom part of his face, a black shirt and blue jeans. He displayed what appeared to be a small black handgun.

