Gambling-parlor robbery under investigation
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said preliminary reports are that a man armed with a gun entered Dotty's Slots and Video Poker, 12 E. Green St., C, near the intersection with Neil Street, just before 1 p.m. The robber was described as a thin black man; about 17 to 20 years old; about 5 feet, 4 inches tall; weighing 145 pounds; and wearing a blask mask that covered the bottom part of his face, a black shirt and blue jeans. He displayed what appeared to be a small black handgun.
