Fox Valley SCORE sets Small Business Forum

Fox Valley SCORE presents its third Annual Small Business Forum on from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 2 at Northern Illinois University Conference Center, 1120 E. Diehl Road in Naperville. In addition, attendees will meet and have the chance to network with other small business owners to gain insight into the plans and tactics they've used to achieve their goals.

