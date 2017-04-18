Former Naperville school board member...

Former Naperville school board member to challenge Roskam

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Daily Herald

Former Naperville Unit District 203 board member Suzyn Price plans to run next year against longtime U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam for the 6th Congressional District seat. Price, a Naperville Democrat, said in her campaign announcement that Washington needs new leadership who will listen and faithfully represent their communities.

