Former Naperville school board member to challenge Roskam
Former Naperville Unit District 203 board member Suzyn Price plans to run next year against longtime U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam for the 6th Congressional District seat. Price, a Naperville Democrat, said in her campaign announcement that Washington needs new leadership who will listen and faithfully represent their communities.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Erika Coffmen
|369
|Thug
|6 hr
|Go Cubs
|3
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Sun
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey
|Fri
|Keep drinking boys
|2
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Apr 20
|Aunt Mary
|102
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|20
