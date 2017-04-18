Former Disney U trainer to speak in Naperville
The former head of training at Disney University will be the keynote speaker for Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce's third annual Speaker Series. Doug Lipp, an international consultant and eight-time author, as well as the former training leader at Disney's legendary university, will make his presentation during the event from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Community Christian Church-Yellow Box, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|59 min
|Kyle Ford75
|367
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|1 hr
|Aunt Mary
|102
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Honeytree Improvement Association (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|Fedup
|49
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|Apr 14
|Fedup
|25
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC