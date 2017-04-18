Former Disney U trainer to speak in Naperville

The former head of training at Disney University will be the keynote speaker for Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce's third annual Speaker Series. Doug Lipp, an international consultant and eight-time author, as well as the former training leader at Disney's legendary university, will make his presentation during the event from 7:30 to 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Community Christian Church-Yellow Box, 1635 Emerson Lane, Naperville.

