Flood damage closes Knoch Knolls Nature Center indefinitely

The Naperville Park District's Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, was so badly damaged by flooding Thursday that officials think it could take four weeks to repair. The Naperville Park District's Knoch Knolls Nature Center, 320 Knoch Knolls Road, was so badly damaged by flooding Thursday that officials think it could take four weeks to repair.

