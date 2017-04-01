DUI suspect tried to ram man reporting him to police: Naperville cops
A man suspected of DUI drove his car straight at a motorist who was following him Thursday and reporting his erratic behavior in a 911 call, Naperville police said. No one was injured during the incident, which ended in the arrest of Craig W. Rice, police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac...
|3 hr
|anonymous
|3
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|43
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Lindsay Branson
|354
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|Fri
|No on April 4
|8
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|Thu
|Vote Claar to Riches
|41
|Claar PATHETIC & DESPERATE
|Thu
|Rebecca B
|2
|Coyotes in Oswego (Sep '10)
|Thu
|WolfPapillon
|13
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC