Dist. 204 to study population trends to weigh future school boundaries
Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will be studying the demographics in parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield to determine if boundary changes will be needed to address school crowding. The school board on Monday voted unanimously to hire RSP & Associates, a Kansas-based enrollment consulting firm, to conduct a study of socioeconomic data, population density, home values, census data, birthrates and land use.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15)
|3 hr
|Go Cubs
|1,599
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Tue
|Jordan Meyer
|366
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Honeytree Improvement Association (Aug '10)
|Apr 14
|Fedup
|49
|Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13)
|Apr 14
|Fedup
|25
|Controversial gas station project clears hurdle...
|Apr 14
|untruenorth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC