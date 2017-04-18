Dist. 204 to study population trends to weigh future school boundaries

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will be studying the demographics in parts of Naperville, Aurora, Bolingbrook and Plainfield to determine if boundary changes will be needed to address school crowding. The school board on Monday voted unanimously to hire RSP & Associates, a Kansas-based enrollment consulting firm, to conduct a study of socioeconomic data, population density, home values, census data, birthrates and land use.

