Dist. 204 evaluating options for aging, crowded facilities
Indian Prairie Unit District 204 plans to seek appraisals on two buildings as school board members evaluate what to do with the facilities and the three special-needs programs they host. The Indian Plains and Wheatland buildings are set to be appraised soon, as the district faces aging, structural issues and crowding.
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|5 min
|CodeTalker
|7
|Coal City puts home rule on the ballot
|3 hr
|Failures
|13
|Claar DESPERATE & PATHETIC
|20 hr
|Stop crying
|8
|Kloeckner Murders in Romeoville from 1973 (Jan '16)
|22 hr
|Pam
|11
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|22 hr
|Kara Reis
|356
|CAT shutting down
|22 hr
|Bulldozer
|1
|Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac...
|Mon
|FireyFellow44
|4
