Dist. 204 evaluating options for aging, crowded facilities

12 hrs ago

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 plans to seek appraisals on two buildings as school board members evaluate what to do with the facilities and the three special-needs programs they host. The Indian Plains and Wheatland buildings are set to be appraised soon, as the district faces aging, structural issues and crowding.

