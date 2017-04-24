Dealer anniversaries

Bob Syverson, right, owner of Dave Syverson Nissan in Albert Lea, Minn., receives a 30-year award from Tim Hirst, Nissan North America dealer operations manager. Caroline Grossinger, left, dealer principal of Grossinger Toyota North in Lincolnwood, Ill., receives a 25-year award from Tony Mueller, general manager of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.'s Chicago region.

