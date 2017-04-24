Dealer anniversaries
Bob Syverson, right, owner of Dave Syverson Nissan in Albert Lea, Minn., receives a 30-year award from Tim Hirst, Nissan North America dealer operations manager. Caroline Grossinger, left, dealer principal of Grossinger Toyota North in Lincolnwood, Ill., receives a 25-year award from Tony Mueller, general manager of Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.'s Chicago region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|6 hr
|Erika Coffmen
|369
|Thug
|8 hr
|Go Cubs
|3
|Drug addict gets 20 years for robberies (Jul '07)
|Sun
|RECENTLY RELEASED
|4
|Meet the Bolingbrook Mayor - Roger Lahey
|Fri
|Keep drinking boys
|2
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Apr 20
|Aunt Mary
|102
|Nasty Naperville Sex Crime City (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Filthy Naperville
|21
|Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne...
|Apr 14
|Frogface Kate
|20
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC