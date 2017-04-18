Co-founder of DuPage Children's Museum remembered

Louise Beem, one of the co-founders of the DuPage Children's Museum, is being remembered this week as the "intellectual force" behind the institution. One of the co-founders of the DuPage Children's Museum, Louise Beem, is being remembered this week as the "intellectual force" behind the institution that grew from a wood-paneled station wagon to a permanent facility near downtown Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.