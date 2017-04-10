BrightSide Theatre to Roll the Dice in GUYS & DOLLS
BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, wraps up their 6th Season - A Season of Classic Broadway Shows - with the American classic Broadway musical Guys and Dolls. Guys and Dolls performs at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville June 9-25, 2017.
