BrightSide Theatre to Roll the Dice in GUYS & DOLLS

BrightSide Theatre, Naperville's only professional theatre performing in the historic downtown district, wraps up their 6th Season - A Season of Classic Broadway Shows - with the American classic Broadway musical Guys and Dolls. Guys and Dolls performs at the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall at North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth Street in Naperville June 9-25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.