BluePay's TokenShield(SM) Service Enables Merchants to Use Customer-Defined Tokens

BluePay is pleased to announce the enhancement of its tokenization functionality to allow merchants to use customer-defined tokens to process transactions. NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluePay , a leading provider of secure payment processing solutions and a pioneer of tokenization technology, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its tokenization functionality to allow merchants to use customer-defined tokens to process credit, debit and ACH transactions.

