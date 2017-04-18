BluePay's TokenShield(SM) Service Enables Merchants to Use Customer-Defined Tokens
BluePay is pleased to announce the enhancement of its tokenization functionality to allow merchants to use customer-defined tokens to process transactions. NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluePay , a leading provider of secure payment processing solutions and a pioneer of tokenization technology, is pleased to announce the enhancement of its tokenization functionality to allow merchants to use customer-defined tokens to process credit, debit and ACH transactions.
