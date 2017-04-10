Bail set for Naperville man whose mur...

Bail set for Naperville man whose murder conviction was overturned

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Daily Herald

After serving nearly 22 years behind bars for a murder he insists he didn't commit, William Amor has a chance to be a relatively free man. DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan on Thursday set bail at $100,000 for the 60-year-old Naperville man and ordered him held in DuPage jail until he either posts 10 percent or his next trial begins.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Voters decide fate of Chicago-area mayor aligne... 51 min Frogface Kate 20
Honeytree Improvement Association (Aug '10) 1 hr Fedup 49
Mongo just plain wrong in the Bugle (Feb '13) 1 hr Fedup 25
News Controversial gas station project clears hurdle... 1 hr untruenorth 1
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 11 hr Matt Strait 364
Wesglen Homeowners Association. (Jan '12) Thu Mydickishuge 61
Gangs (May '08) Apr 11 all is fair 26
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,296,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC