Bail set for Naperville man whose murder conviction was overturned

After serving nearly 22 years behind bars for a murder he insists he didn't commit, William Amor has a chance to be a relatively free man. DuPage County Judge Liam Brennan on Thursday set bail at $100,000 for the 60-year-old Naperville man and ordered him held in DuPage jail until he either posts 10 percent or his next trial begins.

