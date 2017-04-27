Attorney General seeks information on...

Attorney General seeks information on fatal crash involving Naperville cop

40 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

The Illinois Attorney General's office has asked the Naperville Police Department to explain why it has declined requests to release police reports about a fatal crash involving a Naperville police officer, according to documents provided to the Naperville Sun. Police declined an April 11 Naperville Sun Freedom of Information Act request seeking police records in connection with the crash at Ogden Avenue and Feldott Lane that caused fatal injuries to 73-year-old Phyllis Manderson-Davis.

