Actor Craig Robinson to discuss new children's book
That background comes handy now that he has launched a new project as a children's author. Robinson will discuss his new book, "Jake the Fake Keeps it Real," at an Anderson's Bookshop-sponsored event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Center Stage Theater, 1665 Quincy Ave., Suite 131, Naperville.
