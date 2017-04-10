3 rock acts to headline Naperville's ...

3 rock acts to headline Naperville's Ribfest

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Ribfest 2017 is set for June 30 through July 3, featuring headliners Toby Keith, the B-52s, Shinedown and The Wallflowers. Ribfest in Naperville looks to become "a little old place where we can get together" this summer, with "Love Shack" band the B-52s joining headliners Toby Keith, Shinedown and the Wallflowers for the four-day festival that runs June 30 through July 3. In its 30th year, the fest will bring these artists to Knoch Park near downtown Naperville for concerts that benefit child abuse-prevention charities supported by the Exchange Club of Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr Tom Nelson64 362
Bolingbrook - worst suburb in Chicagoland (Jan '15) 11 hr The whole town is... 1,598
NASTY NAPERVILLES VICES ALCOHOL DRUGS and SEX (May '16) 11 hr The whole town is... 30
Jodi's barbershop 22 hr Informer 1
Rhs baseball freshman 22 hr Baseball fan 1
News Catching hold of the rye -- Food and Dining Cul... (Jun '08) Sun robert higgins 8
He gone Apr 7 Go Cubs 1
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,946 • Total comments across all topics: 280,216,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC