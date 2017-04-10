3 rock acts to headline Naperville's Ribfest
Ribfest 2017 is set for June 30 through July 3, featuring headliners Toby Keith, the B-52s, Shinedown and The Wallflowers. Ribfest in Naperville looks to become "a little old place where we can get together" this summer, with "Love Shack" band the B-52s joining headliners Toby Keith, Shinedown and the Wallflowers for the four-day festival that runs June 30 through July 3. In its 30th year, the fest will bring these artists to Knoch Park near downtown Naperville for concerts that benefit child abuse-prevention charities supported by the Exchange Club of Naperville.
