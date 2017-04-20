2017 Naperville Battle of the Bands Entries Due April 26

Naperville high school student rock bands are invited to apply for a spot in the Naperville Park District Youth Ambassadors' 14th annual Battle of the Bands contest. The event will take place from 4:30-8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Community Concert Center in Central Park, located at 104 E. Benton Ave. Applications and a demo recording via a YouTube link or on a CD or flash drive must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wed., April 26, 2017 to be considered.

