YouTube star Lilly Singh to visit Naperville
With more than 11.1 million subscribers on her Superwoman channel on YouTube, 28-year-old Lilly Singh is one of the highest-paid YouTube stars and has accumulated many coveted social media awards. Now the Canadian-born personality has added one more achievement: author.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|1 hr
|Kenny Davis
|333
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|3 hr
|someone smarter t...
|93
|Massive Highpoint Expansion
|7 hr
|Juan
|5
|KT Massage (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Oss
|29
|Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08)
|Sun
|Pete 1972
|20
|james povolo arsonist (Aug '16)
|Sun
|Captain Howdy
|40
|First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10)
|Mar 5
|Bingo Diva
|20
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC