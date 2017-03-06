YouTube star Lilly Singh to visit Nap...

YouTube star Lilly Singh to visit Naperville

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

With more than 11.1 million subscribers on her Superwoman channel on YouTube, 28-year-old Lilly Singh is one of the highest-paid YouTube stars and has accumulated many coveted social media awards. Now the Canadian-born personality has added one more achievement: author.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 1 hr Kenny Davis 333
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) 3 hr someone smarter t... 93
Massive Highpoint Expansion 7 hr Juan 5
KT Massage (Sep '11) Mon Oss 29
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) Sun Pete 1972 20
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Sun Captain Howdy 40
First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10) Mar 5 Bingo Diva 20
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,399,213

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC