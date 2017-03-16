Woman injured after car is struck by train at crossing near Naperville
A woman from Montgomery was being treated for minor injuries Thursday morning after the car she was driving was struck by a freight train at a rail crossing near Naperville, police said. The woman disregarded crossing gates and warnings from a construction flagger who tried to alert her, according to Deputy Chief Tom Budde of the Will County sheriff's office.
