Wife of man banned from libraries for...

Wife of man banned from libraries for touching women's feet: He has drinking problem

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Daily Herald

The wife of an Aurora man who has been banned from several suburban libraries for "caressing" the bare feet of multiple women said Friday her husband only gets in trouble with the law when he's drinking. Omar Carlton, 45, of the 1000 block of Fifth Avenue, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of aggravated battery in a public place after authorities said he used his bare feet to touch women's feet last year at the Warrenville Public Library and in 2015 at libraries at North Central College in Naperville and Benedictine University in Lisle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News J.B. Pritzker gets involved in Bolingbrook mayo... 2 hr Stop crying 2
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 3 hr Katie Sturtz 355
News Headscarf issue in mug shot illuminates conflic... 22 hr Eat more pork 5
News Coal City puts home rule on the ballot Sat cc il 9
News Will suburban mayor pay political price for bac... Sat anonymous 3
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) Mar 31 Vote Claar to Riches 43
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mar 30 Vote Claar to Riches 41
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Dupage County was issued at April 03 at 3:19AM CDT

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,023,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC