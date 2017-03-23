Why Dist. 204 needs new demographic data
Enrollment projections show the most crowded school in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will be filled to 103 percent of its capacity next year, while the three least crowded schools each will use only 44 percent of their space. That disparity has several school board members and administrators calling for a new demographic study to determine how the district's student population can best be served in coming years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Peterson What Did He Do With Stacy? (Feb '15)
|Fri
|Ray
|51
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|Fri
|Joy Stewart
|348
|Review: John Swider (Jun '15)
|Mar 23
|CCS
|3
|Aurora man charged with kidnapping, murder of 1...
|Mar 23
|former democrat
|1
|Hearsay
|Mar 22
|Advenger
|1
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Mar 22
|Wondering
|19
|crowley is a jagoff 2
|Mar 22
|Wondering
|7
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC