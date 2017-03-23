Why Dist. 204 needs new demographic data

Why Dist. 204 needs new demographic data

Enrollment projections show the most crowded school in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will be filled to 103 percent of its capacity next year, while the three least crowded schools each will use only 44 percent of their space. That disparity has several school board members and administrators calling for a new demographic study to determine how the district's student population can best be served in coming years.

