U-46 appoints new principals, administrator
New principals have been named at Streamwood High School and four elementary schools in Elgin Area School District U-46 schools for next year, replacing employees retiring at the end of this school year. The U-46 school board also approved a director of transportation, effective July 1. Earlier this year, the board approved two middle school principals' appointment, also effective July 1. Five of the eight administrators already are serving in leadership roles with the district, while two administrators are returning and one is new to the district.
