Transgender student lauds Waubonsie for its support, sense of safety

A Waubonsie Valley High School senior said she is thankful she attends a school that is willing to take whatever steps are necessary to help students feel safe and supported, especially for transgender students like herself. The 17-year-old, whose parents asked that her name not be used, said that while the road to achieving an appropriate comfort level was a bit rocky at first, she knew the staff at the Aurora high school always tried to do whatever possible to make her and other transgender and nonbinary students feel supported.

