TLU's Marquis Brown wins NCAA Divisio...

TLU's Marquis Brown wins NCAA Division III indoor 400-meter national title

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seguin Daily News

Texas Lutheran junior Marquis Brown claimed the 11th national championship in school history Saturday when he won the NCAA Division III Men's Indoor National Championship for the 400 meters. Brown, running in his first NCAA Division III national final, posted a time of 48.62 seconds to edge freshman A.J. Digby of Mount Union by .02 to win the national crown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison 42 min I know the bad ones 16
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 4 hr Wha 40
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 10 hr Liz Murphy 337
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mon Vote Claar to Riches 17
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Mar 12 Vote Claar to Riches 101
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Mar 12 star 9
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) Mar 12 mwm 14
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC