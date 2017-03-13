TLU's Marquis Brown wins NCAA Division III indoor 400-meter national title
Texas Lutheran junior Marquis Brown claimed the 11th national championship in school history Saturday when he won the NCAA Division III Men's Indoor National Championship for the 400 meters. Brown, running in his first NCAA Division III national final, posted a time of 48.62 seconds to edge freshman A.J. Digby of Mount Union by .02 to win the national crown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seguin Daily News.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|42 min
|I know the bad ones
|16
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Wha
|40
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|10 hr
|Liz Murphy
|337
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|Mon
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
|Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12)
|Mar 12
|Vote Claar to Riches
|101
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|Mar 12
|star
|9
|Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13)
|Mar 12
|mwm
|14
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC