'The Girl on the Train' author coming to Naperville
Author Paula Hawkins, who wrote "The Girl on the Train," is scheduled to conduct a book signing of her new title "Into the Water" on May 19 in Naperville. "Into the Water" is the new novel by "The Girl on the Train" author Paula Hawkins, who is scheduled to host a book signing May 19 in Naperville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|51 min
|Maria Willard
|339
|Forum Financial Management - investment fraud
|4 hr
|Beware
|1
|Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16)
|22 hr
|Smilieme
|2
|Review: Adept Construction, Inc.
|22 hr
|Mo S
|1
|Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison
|Tue
|I know the bad ones
|16
|how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Wha
|40
|Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS
|Mar 13
|Vote Claar to Riches
|17
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC