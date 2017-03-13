'The Girl on the Train' author coming...

'The Girl on the Train' author coming to Naperville

Author Paula Hawkins, who wrote "The Girl on the Train," is scheduled to conduct a book signing of her new title "Into the Water" on May 19 in Naperville. "Into the Water" is the new novel by "The Girl on the Train" author Paula Hawkins, who is scheduled to host a book signing May 19 in Naperville.

