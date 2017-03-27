Suspect in Naperville bank robbery, 2...

Suspect in Naperville bank robbery, 2 other holdups in custody

Read more: Chicago Tribune

The man suspected in the March 15 robbery of a bank in Naperville and stickups since the first of the year in Darien and Lombard has been taken into custody, authorities said. "We can confirm a suspect is in custody, but at this time, we are not in a position to release his name," said Garrett Croon, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Chicago office.

Naperville, IL

