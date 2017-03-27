Suspect in Naperville bank robbery, 2 other holdups in custody
The man suspected in the March 15 robbery of a bank in Naperville and stickups since the first of the year in Darien and Lombard has been taken into custody, authorities said. "We can confirm a suspect is in custody, but at this time, we are not in a position to release his name," said Garrett Croon, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Chicago office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16)
|33 min
|Psychovolo
|52
|Homicide Haven ! (Feb '16)
|55 min
|Bonniehunter
|4
|Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic...
|3 hr
|Emeril LaGas
|2
|District 94 Referendum
|4 hr
|wego resident
|3
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|5 hr
|Ryan Vermillion
|349
|BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination
|11 hr
|She got jungle fever
|7
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|21 hr
|Vote Claar to Riches
|27
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC