Suspect in Naperville bank robbery, 2 other holdups in custody

The man suspected in the March 15 robbery of a bank in Naperville and stickups since the first of the year in Darien and Lombard has been taken into custody, authorities said. "We can confirm a suspect is in custody, but at this time, we are not in a position to release his name," said Garrett Croon, special agent-in-charge of the FBI's Chicago office.

