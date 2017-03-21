St. Francis High School to Offer Tran...

St. Francis High School to Offer Transportation Options to Students in 2017-18

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Beginning with the 2017-2018 school year, St. Francis High School will provide transportation options for students in surrounding communities. "We have done a statistical analysis that shows more students are traveling farther distances to get a St. Francis High School education, and we want to make it easier for students and their families," said Bob Gorski, Director of Finance & Operations.

