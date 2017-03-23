Self-Publishing and the Rise of the Indie Publisher

I had a dead line and Apollo was able to meet that deadline and go above and beyond to help sell my book" NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, March 22, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- There is no question that the publishing world is changing, and much of this change can be attributed to Amazon and the invention of e-book readers. The numbers of readers who visit bookstores to browse for books and, for that matter, the numbers who order physical or hard-copy books have dropped significantly over the last decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.