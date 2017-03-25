Reward offered for details on Naperville arson
Police released a surveillance image of two people leaving a restroom shortly before an arson fire was discovered Monday morning in Naperville. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information about the person responsible for an arson fire Monday in west suburban Naperville.
