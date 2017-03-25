Reward offered for details on Napervi...

Reward offered for details on Naperville arson

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WLS-AM Chicago

Police released a surveillance image of two people leaving a restroom shortly before an arson fire was discovered Monday morning in Naperville. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward for information about the person responsible for an arson fire Monday in west suburban Naperville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLS-AM Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
BPD Sgt McRay fired claims discrimination 1 hr Richard 12
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Aurora (Feb '15) 8 hr Michele 57
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS 11 hr inquiringmindswan... 32
Why did James Povolo do it? (Aug '16) 12 hr Psychovolo 52
Homicide Haven ! (Feb '16) 13 hr Bonniehunter 4
News Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chic... 15 hr Emeril LaGas 2
District 94 Referendum 16 hr wego resident 3
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,870,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC