Retiring Edward-Elmhurst Health CEO Pam Davis reflects on her 28-year tenure
In 28 years leading Naperville's Edward Hospital, Pam Davis nurtured specialties in cardiac, cancer and neurological care, built a sister hospital in Plainfield, merged with a third hospital in Elmhurst and fulfilled her long-held career goal of becoming a hospital president. Now Davis, 68, is preparing to retire and hand the reins of Edward-Elmhurst Health to Mary Lou Mastro, with whom she is serving as co-CEO until June 30. A look back at some of the accomplishments during the Pam Davis era at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital: 1988: Opens Edward Health & Fitness Center, first medically based fitness center in DuPage County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|14 hr
|Todd Sharp
|330
|Massive Highpoint Expansion
|Thu
|Robert Thomas
|2
|Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Wesglen since 2000
|19
|District 94 Referendum
|Wed
|A WC citizen
|2
|Green Spa (Mar '12)
|Feb 28
|Ikb70
|9
|Naperville council candidates' views vary on co...
|Feb 28
|D Johnson
|1
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Feb 26
|They are both drunks
|25
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC