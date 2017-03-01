Retiring Edward-Elmhurst Health CEO P...

Retiring Edward-Elmhurst Health CEO Pam Davis reflects on her 28-year tenure

In 28 years leading Naperville's Edward Hospital, Pam Davis nurtured specialties in cardiac, cancer and neurological care, built a sister hospital in Plainfield, merged with a third hospital in Elmhurst and fulfilled her long-held career goal of becoming a hospital president. Now Davis, 68, is preparing to retire and hand the reins of Edward-Elmhurst Health to Mary Lou Mastro, with whom she is serving as co-CEO until June 30. A look back at some of the accomplishments during the Pam Davis era at Edward Hospital in Naperville and Elmhurst Hospital: 1988: Opens Edward Health & Fitness Center, first medically based fitness center in DuPage County.

