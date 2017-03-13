Renovations set for 95th Street Library

Renovations for Naperville's 95th Street Library are expected to be in full swing by April, with improvements to include the installation of new furniture and flooring as well as a recording studio, green screen room and teen space with a gaming center. Other improvements included in the $2.7 million project will feature more small rooms for studying, increased electrical outlets and dedicated quiet zones, with the first floor designated as a social zone and second floor being a quiet zone.

