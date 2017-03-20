Ready for change in Lisle Township
The binding referendum to consolidate road services between Lisle and Naperville Townships in the April 4 elections is only one of three responsibilities townships have to their residents, and I would argue it isn't the most important issue in this election. Townships are charged with general assistance for the indigent, the assessment of real property for the basis of local taxation, and maintenance of all roads and bridges outside other jurisdictions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Naperville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bolingbrook Police Sgt fired then files suit
|22 min
|Johnny azz hat
|24
|Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16)
|2 hr
|Kesley Wood
|344
|Puppy mill dogs being sold on the side of the r... (Mar '10)
|Mon
|Cracker Mayo
|111
|Mike Lawler Arrested for DUI
|Sat
|Bluewarrior 1975
|26
|The Bolingbrook police is a gang. (Jul '08)
|Sat
|lalfirdch
|111
|Homeless in Downers Grove (Nov '08)
|Mar 18
|homeless in dg
|63
|The Bolingbrook Sergeant is a clown!
|Mar 18
|I know the bad ones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Naperville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC