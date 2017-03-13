Prairie View Arts show to feature mor...

Prairie View Arts show to feature more than 25 artists

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Mre than 25 new and returning regional artists and live entertainment will be featured at this year's Prairie View Arts Invitational when it returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church, 1828 Old Naperville Road, Naperville Last year's fine arts fair was popular with artists and patrons alike. This year's fair includes a free opening night reception and extended hours so everyone can find time to enjoy the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison 1 hr phyliss 15
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 3 hr Wha 40
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 8 hr Liz Murphy 337
Roger the Rat Claar's QUESTIONABLE CONTRIBUTIONS Mon Vote Claar to Riches 17
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) Sun Vote Claar to Riches 101
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) Sun star 9
Bicycles totally illegal, on streets and sidewa... (Jun '13) Sun mwm 14
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC