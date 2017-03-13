Prairie View Arts show to feature more than 25 artists

Mre than 25 new and returning regional artists and live entertainment will be featured at this year's Prairie View Arts Invitational when it returns from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, April 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church, 1828 Old Naperville Road, Naperville Last year's fine arts fair was popular with artists and patrons alike. This year's fair includes a free opening night reception and extended hours so everyone can find time to enjoy the show.

