There are on the Daily Herald story from 12 hrs ago, titled Pie Five Pizza closes all but one suburban Chicago location. In it, Daily Herald reports that:

Pie Five Pizza Co., which entered the suburban Chicago market in 2015, announced the closure of all but one of its stores this week. Pie Five Pizza Co., the Texas-based fast casual pizza chain entangled in a breach of contract lawsuit, has shuttered all but one of its suburban Chicago locations, the company confirmed Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Daily Herald.