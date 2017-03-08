Peanut Butter and Prayer

Peanut Butter and Prayer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

What do they have in common you ask? In March 1985, a small group at Trinity Episcopal Church, 218 E. Benton St., Aurora, met five hungry people in their neighborhood and offered them what they had -- peanut butter sandwiches. Thus began the Sandwich Board, now a multi-church ministry committed to feeding individuals and families in need in our community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 2 hr Mike Castro 334
Massive Highpoint Expansion 17 hr Juans mothers owner 6
Local Politics Do you approve of Roger C. Claar as Mayor? (Apr '12) 22 hr Roger is a selfis... 94
KT Massage (Sep '11) Mar 6 Oss 29
Shots Fired in WesGlen subdivision (Apr '08) Mar 5 Pete 1972 20
james povolo arsonist (Aug '16) Mar 5 Captain Howdy 40
First Class Bingo and Raffle Cheats (May '10) Mar 5 Bingo Diva 20
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,424,976

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC