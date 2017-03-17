North Central to unveil new Science C...

North Central to unveil new Science Center

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

When North Central College students return from spring break, they'll have a new space for learning and studying: the Science Center. "Literally, we're going to cut the ribbon Monday morning, and students will flood in and start using the classrooms," said Troy Hammond, president of the Naperville-based college.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Naperville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drew Peterson moved to Federal Prison 2 hr I know the bad ones 18
how crooked is bolingbrook mayor roger claar (Jan '16) 12 hr Claar is about Claar 41
Review: Asset Recovery Associates ARA Inc (May '16) 15 hr Molly Browning 340
Fraud / Lombard, IL / Forum Financial Management Thu Beware 1
News Village sets hearing over shelter's license (Jan '09) Thu Melanie 3
Forum Financial Management - investment fraud Thu Beware 1
Amvets in Lombard still available! (Aug '16) Mar 15 Smilieme 2
See all Naperville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Naperville Forum Now

Naperville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Naperville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Naperville, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC